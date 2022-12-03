Azernews.Az

Saturday December 3 2022

Pakistani business mission to visit Azerbaijan in coming days

3 December 2022 12:59 (UTC+04:00)
Pakistani business mission, including representatives of rice production companies, will visit Azerbaijan in the second half of December, Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Head Yusif Abdullayev said.

