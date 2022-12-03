Pakistani business mission to visit Azerbaijan in coming days
Pakistani business mission, including representatives of rice production companies, will visit Azerbaijan in the second half of December, Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Head Yusif Abdullayev said.
