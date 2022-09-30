Azerbaijan exempts number of funds related to educational activities from custom tariff

30 September 2022 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A draft law on amendments to the Law 'On custom tariff' submitted to the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) on the legislative initiative of the Head of state, provides for the exemption from customs duty of a number of imported equipment, instruments, devices and other means related to educational activities, Trend reports.

This draft law was discussed today during the plenary session of parliament.

According to the draft law, the list of equipment, instruments, devices and other means related to educational activities, that are exempt from customs duty, will be approved by the relevant state body. The proposed amendments to the law will be in effect within two years from January 1, 2023.

These amendments are aimed at strengthening the material and technical base of general education facilities, obtaining better practical knowledge by students of these facilities and improving the quality of general education.

After discussions, the changes were put to a vote and adopted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz