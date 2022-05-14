By Trend

The main phase of the project of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for large-scale modernization and reconstruction of the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant under Azerikimya Production Association has been successfully completed, Director of the plant Ogtay Niftaliyev told reporters during media tour on May 13, Trend reports.

According to Niftaliyev, the work on the project is being carried out within the "State Program for the Development of Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2015-2020", approved by the Azerbaijani president's decree dated December 26, 2014.

"During the main phase, several modern technological units, automated control centers, new furnaces, tanks and warehouses were built. A number of old plants which are in operation were also overhauled here,” he said. “Automatic control systems were introduced at new and reconstructed plants, the power supply system and auxiliary devices of the plant were improved.”

The director also said that more than 2,000 additional specialists from Sumgayit and adjacent areas were involved in the restoration work at the plant.

According to him, 94 percent of the workforce involved in the project consists of local specialists.

"In general, more than 50 companies - manufacturers and contractors representing about 50 countries of the world - have been involved in the project," Niftaliyev noted.

The director of the plant further said that in the third quarter of 2022, the enterprise plans to commission an additional steam generator which will double the production of electricity.

"Progress on this project is 98 percent, and its implementation will increase the design capacity of the steam generator complex at the plant from 32 to 65 MW, fully provide itself with electricity. Currently, the plant's need for electricity is 18 MW and is provided by the Sumgayit power grid," added Niftaliyev.

