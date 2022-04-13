Residents of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, which is under the jurisdiction of the Economic Zone Development Agency, are expanding the geography of exports, the Economy Ministry has reported.

State Oil Company's carbamide plant, a resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, has exported carbamide fertilizers to India for the first time. In the first stage, the export of products by the plant exceeded 5,000 tons.

It should be noted that the SOCAR carbamide plant, commissioned in 2019, plays an important role in eliminating Azerbaijan's dependence on imports of nitrogen fertilizers, meeting the needs of local farmers.

Currently, products produced at the plant are exported to Brazil, Georgia, Turkey, Moldova, Romania, Italy, Bulgaria, etc., under the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

The foundation of the carbamide plant was laid in 2011. The plant was constructed by South Korea’s Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd implementing technologies introduced by Denmark’s Haldor Topsoe and Stamicarbon B.V of the Netherlands. Neste Engineering Solutions Oy of Finland has provided project management consultation and independent inspection services.

The plant has a production capacity of 650,000-660,000 tons per year.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz