Tahir Rzayev, chairman of the Milli Majlis (parliament's) agrarian policy committee, has stated that Azerbaijan's liberated lands will play an important role in ensuring national food security

The liberated lands have great potential for agricultural development. Historically, these territories have been leaders in the production of high-quality grain, cotton, livestock, tobacco, and viticulture products, he said.

Rzayev underlined that part of the territories have been cleared of mines and are being prepared for sowing.

"It is profitable to grow cotton, grapes, sugar beets and corn in Aghdam and Fuzuli regions, as the lands there are very fertile," he said.

The official added that the mountainous regions like Kalbajar, Lachin and Gubadli have historically been considered livestock farming zones.

"At the same time, the territories liberated from the occupation have conditions for the development of fish farming. On the other hand, in these areas you can grow vegetables, gourds and fodder crops," he added.

The MP described ensuring food security as one of the main tasks facing Azerbaijan.

"On the agenda is the development of grain farming in the liberated territories. In addition, it is possible to plant sugar beets on these lands and get a good harvest," he said.

Earlier Agrarian Credit and Development Agency's board chairman Seymur Movlayev stated that the agency plans to develop tools to support farmers who will conduct entrepreneurial activities in the country's liberated territories. He noted that it is planned to develop special inventive packages to support the farmers.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

