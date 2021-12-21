By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) President Rovnag Abdullayev has said that a big filling station is under construction in liberated Shusha city, Trend has reported.

Abdullayev noted that the country is building filling stations in Aghdam and Fuzuli regions as well. He added that the first filling station has been built in Eastern Zangazur.

“The construction work has already begun in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership. The first gas station built on the Gorus-Gafan road has been commissioned,” he said.

Noting that the filling station is international, Abdullayev stated that along with Azerbaijani cars, transit foreign cars will also fill up there.

The SOCAR president added that the work is being actively carried out in Eastern Zangazur.

“As you know, a program for providing the Azerbaijani liberated lands with gas is being developed upon President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions. The stations for supplying fuel are under construction in Aghdam and Fuzuli,” he said

“ Kapital Bank has opened a branch here. It will be possible to buy fuel by paying in any currency here,” he added.

Earlier in September, it was reported that SOCAR Petroleum, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, commissioned a new modular filling station on the road under construction in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam region. SOCAR Petroleum also reported that the company will open new petrol stations in Azerbaijan's liberated territories after 30 years of Armenian occupation.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will reconstruct its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

