By Trend

Geological exploration has kicked off at the Tutkhun gold deposit in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said at the UNEC Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to Babayev, geological and geophysical work continues at the Zargulu, Giziliten, Garbi Giziliten and Gazikhanli sites.

"In connection with the study, research, exploration, production and exploitation of ore deposits located in the Kalbajar district, long-term agreements have been concluded with companies that are part of the Turkish Cengiz Holding," he said. "The subject of these agreements is precisely the commencement of mining activities in the liberated territories."

Babayev noted that implementation of the project is important from the point of view of the rational use and involvement of the region's natural resources in the economic turnover, and the revitalization of the economy.

"The project will also contribute to the opening of new enterprises and jobs in these territories," he added.

---

