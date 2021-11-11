By Trend

After the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, which ended in Azerbaijan liberating its lands from occupation, the main task ahead is to clear the liberated areas of mines, carry out reconstruction work and create the necessary infrastructure to bring people back to these lands.

Rapid reconstruction work has been conducted during more than a year - during the 30-year occupation, mines have been planted on these lands, Azerbaijan’s underground and land resources have been plundered, environment has been polluted.

The scale of work carried out in the country, which was involved in the war, along with battling the COVID-19 spread, shows Azerbaijan's economic strength, successful policy of the country, as well as determination and will of the Azerbaijani people.

Azerbaijani MP, expert in the field of economy Vugar Bayramov told Trend that the restoration work, as well as construction work, being carried out in the liberated territories, on one hand, allows to assess value of these territories, as well as ensure employment.

"The reports of international financial institutions also show that the factor influencing economic growth in Azerbaijan, especially in 2020-2021, is the restoration of our liberated territories," the MP added. "The funds allocated are already affecting the growth rate of GDP. The results will be even bigger in the coming years."

"At the same time, if we pay attention to the some infrastructure projects, both temporary and permanent jobs will be created as part of these projects," Bayramov added. "For example, more than 600 citizens were employed as part of the first phase of the construction of the Fuzuli International Airport. At the same time, after the commissioning of the airport, there was an increase in the number of our citizens with permanent jobs."

"On the other hand, more than 600 kilometers of roads are being built and restored in our liberated territories," the MP said. "There is also an opportunity for creating new jobs."

Meanwhile, important work is being conducted to develop agricultural sector in the liberated territories. Some 20 percent of fresh water resources fall to these lands and abundance of fertile lands promises new opportunities for development of agricultural sector.

The "Smart Village" project also envisages the purposeful use of lands and the creation of the necessary infrastructure for the processing of products.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Agrarian Policy Committee, Tahir Rzayev told Trend that the restoration of the territories and the beginning of sowing process will result in abundance of agricultural products in the country, which in turn will lead to low prices for these products.

"Of course, the lands liberated from occupation are distinguished by their fertility and productivity," the chairman added. "A lot of cotton, grain, grapes, vegetables and other agricultural products were grown on these lands, livestock sector was developing during the Soviet times."

The restoration of sowing process in the lands, having great potential, will give a new impetus to the development of agricultural sector in Azerbaijan, as well as greatly prevent the import of agricultural products and increase the country’s export potential.

The liberated Azerbaijani territories also have special advantages in terms of natural resources.

"Zangilan, Kalbajar and Lachin districts have an advantage in terms of natural resources compared to other Azerbaijani districts included in the Karabakh economic region," Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov said.

"There are enough natural resources in these districts," Bayramov said. "Of course, this allows the development of mining sector. An agreement has been reached with the Turkish companies to develop ore deposits."

The MP added that the cooperation is expected to continue with both local and other foreign companies.

Foreign companies are also interested in the projects in Karabakh region and East Zangazur. Some countries have already invested in liberated Azerbaijani territories. Significant reforms conducted recently to diversify the economy, develop the non-oil sector and ensure favorable investments in Azerbaijan will have an impact as well.

At the same time, creation of Aghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zones industrial parks in Karabakh region will help increase investment opportunities.

---

