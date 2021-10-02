By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva have discussed the promotion of the private sector contributions in achieving Sustainable Development Goals in the country.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed financing the SDGs in Azerbaijan and corporate sustainability.

"During our meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva, who has started her diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, we discussed the implementation of the Framework Document on Sustainable Development Cooperation between the UN and the Government of Azerbaijan (2021-2025), financing of Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan, corporate sustainability and promotion of private sector contributions to SDGs," the minister wrote on his official Twitter page on October 1.

It should be noted that the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2021-2025 was signed on March 1 by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai. The Cooperation Framework, fully compliant with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is based on the principles of human rights, gender equality, sustainable development, resilience and responsibility, including the priorities of socio-economic development, and will cover the entire Azerbaijan’s territory.

The main goals of the Cooperation Framework are to transform the economy, meet the needs of vulnerable groups of the population, minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and eliminate the consequences of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, emphasize the role of the document in accelerating the implementation of the SDGs.

The UNSDCF is the fifth UN-Azerbaijan cooperation framework and is based on an analysis of Azerbaijan’s progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The implementation of the Cooperation Framework puts the UN development system reform into practice, emphasizing transparency, accountability and joint action in the delivery of all development results.

