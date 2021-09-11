By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has announced new rules for collaboration of border and customs authorities in the event of force majeure and emergency situations, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The government made a decision ‘On approving the list of territories of deployment and the number of checkpoints across the state border of Azerbaijan and the Rules for organizing and coordinating work at checkpoints across the state border’.

According to these documents, in the event of any emergency, the border and customs authorities carry out mutual information exchange and carry out the following joint measures to eliminate the consequences of the incident:

- taking under the protection of injured persons, damaged goods and vehicles;

- creation of conditions for unhindered access of rescuers, firefighters and special equipment to checkpoints across the state border.

The activities of border and customs authorities during the war, natural disasters and other emergencies, as well as epidemics, are regulated by the current legislation of Azerbaijan in this area.

Passing through the state border of sick or citizens with disabilities, pregnant women are provided by border and customs authorities by mutual agreement in an extraordinary manner.

