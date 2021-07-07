By Trend

Azerbaijan and Brazil are close to signing agreements on education and agriculture, Ambassador of Brazil to Azerbaijan Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz told Trend.

"We have such enormous talent in advanced technology in Brazil, which makes all sense for Azerbaijan. Our solutions are usually not expensive, so now we’re very competitive on the world’s stage, with no need for subsidies because we learned how to make it happen," added the ambassador.

The ambassador noted that the other possible cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil, is course scientific exchanges.

"Our impact of publications [impact factor - how many times a research paper gets referenced by other researchers] individually, is, let’s say around 1 percent, but when we do joint publications with Azerbaijan, it goes up to 3.8 percent. From this point of view this is very good partnership," added the ambassador.

