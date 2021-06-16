By Ayya Lmahamad

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has invited Danish companies to benefit from Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment environment and transport-logistics potential.

Receiving the newly-appointed Ambassador Danny Annan on June 15, the minister noted that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding relations with Denmark. He stressed the importance of strengthening the legal framework for cooperation development.

Noting that trade is one of the main areas of partnership between the two countries, Jabbarov emphasized that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Denmark more than doubled in 2020 compared to 2019. In addition, he noted the activities of Danish international companies such as Carlsberg and Maersk in Azerbaijan.

Jabbarov briefed the ambassador about the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, the development of the non-oil sector and digital economy, as well as the national priorities of socio-economic development of the country.

In turn, the ambassador stressed Denmark’s interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan, noting that he will strive for strengthening bilateral economic cooperation during his diplomatic efforts.

In the course of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on opportunities to develop economic partnership and other issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Denmark amounted to $13 million during the first five months of the year. Additionally, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $74.1 million in 2020.

