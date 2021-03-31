By Trend

Another technological innovation was introduced at Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro CJSC in 2021, the company told Trend.

Baku Metro specialists have mastered a new technological process of train repair.

"Local specialists have successfully completed the scheduled lifting repair of modern trains,” the message said. “Over the past five years, trains 81-760.B, 761.B, 763.B which are in operation of the Baku Metro have been serviced in accordance with the technical and operational conditions established by the manufacturer, that is, Metrovagonmash JSC.”

The lifting repair of the train of a new type 81-760.B, which includes the repair and testing of traction motors, power equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, pneumatic and mechanical units, lighting systems, video surveillance, climate control and other elements of rail cars are of particular importance.

Moreover, a group of Baku Metro specialists attended the relevant courses and exchange experience related to repair in the Moscow metro and the workshops of the production enterprise and then continued the training in Azerbaijan.

As a result of this training, the new generation trains 81-765, brought to Baku by the Baku Metro specialists without the involvement of Moscow specialists, was repaired in 2020.

The appropriate conditions have been created by installing new equipment and stands to ensure high-quality repair at the depot.

For the first time, such repair work in the Baku Metro was carried out from January through February 2020 by the Metrovagonmash-Service company, which operated at the Metrovagonmash JSC of the Russian Transmashholding JSC.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement signed in 2019, Metrowagonmash-service, along with the repair of rail cars, had to train personnel who would further deal with the high-quality service of rail cars, regularly repair rail cars and conduct other control and test work.

