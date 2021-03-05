By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Railways increased the volume of transit freight traffic by 8.8 percent to 4.1 million tons in 2020, local media has reported.

In 2020, Azerbaijan Railways transported a total of 14.6 million tons of cargoes, which is by 3.9 percent less, compared to 2019.

Out of the total cargo volume, 7.6 million tons were international shipments, which is a decrease by 5.5 percent.

In the meantime, the volume of domestic freight traffic decreased by 14.5 percent to 2.8 million tons compared to 2019.

Moreover, Azerbaijan Railways transported 2.1 million passengers in 2020, which is by 44.8 less than in 2019.

The largest volume of passenger traffic in 2020 accounted for suburban routes - 1.8 million people.

Likewise, the services of international routes were used by 29,428 people, which is a decrease by 7.5 times. In addition, domestic routes transported 277,391 people in 2020.

The initial stage of railway construction in Azerbaijan started as early as in 1878 and was completed on January 20, 1880, when the Baku-Sabunchu-Surakhany railroad, which was only 20 km long, was commissioned. Presently, the total length of railroad tracks is 2,910.1 km, operational tracks are 2079.3 km long, 802.3 km of which are double tracks.

On July 20, 2009, the President signed a decree regarding the establishment of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint-Stock Company.

