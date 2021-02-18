By Trend

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, met with Minister of Transport and Infrastructure and Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

According to the Azerbaijani ministry, during a meeting with the Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Adil Karaismailoglu, Minister Rashad Nabiyev discussed issues of mutual interest in the field of transit and transport, cybersecurity, and communications.

Furthermore, Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey, Mustafa Varank, and Rashad Nabiyev exchanged views on cooperation in the field of ICT and innovation.

"We have agreed on the implementation of projects and the application of Turkey's successful experience in Azerbaijan," the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan said.

The meeting of the ministers took place in Turkey.

