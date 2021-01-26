By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s IDEA company has started exporting its products to Qatar’s Halul Group Real Estate as part of the deal signed in July 2020 with the support of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation.

Under the July agreement, IDEA will soon start export of eco-litter bins and benches -designed by local architects in modern style - to Halul Group Real Estate that will be developing the Doha Oasis project.

Doha Oasis is a unique high-end mixed-use development in the heart of Mushayrib district in Doha, Qatar.

Founded in 2003, IDEA company is a national brand under “made in Azerbaijan” slogan. The company has exported products to Russia, Kazakhstan, Ireland and Qatar since 2014.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Qatar amounted to $2.4 billion in 2020. Out of the total turnover, export of Azerbaijani products to Qatar amounted to $1.2 billion, while import to $1.1 billion.

During last year, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $24.4 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $13.7 billion or 56.1 percent, while import to $10.7 billion or 43.8 percent, resulting in the surplus of the $3 billion. Azerbaijan's main trading partners during last year were Italy, Turkey, Russia, China and Germany.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz