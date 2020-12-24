By Trend

Azerbaijani State Customs Committee and ‘Progress’ industrial production company signed a contract for 30 million manat ($17.6 million), Trend reports citing the Electronic Procurement portal.

According to the portal, the winner of the tender for the construction of a new administrative building for the committee has been determined.

“By the decision of the tender commission, ‘Progress’ industrial production company was chosen as the winner of the tender,” the portal added.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec.24)

