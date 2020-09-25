By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan accounts for 60.4 percent of the total import of bitumen to neighbouring Georgia during the period of January- August 2020, local media has reported.

The country accounts for 44,000 tons of bitumen import out of total 72,900 tons of bitumen imported to Georgia during the reporting period. Thus, Azerbaijan ranks first among imported of bitumen to Georgia.

It should be noted that next in the list are Iraq with 16,200 tons, Iran with 7,600 tons, Russia with 3,200 tons of bitumen exported to Georgia.

At the same time, Azerbaijan exported 489.5 tons of tea worth $3 million to Georgia during the reporting period. Georgia increased import of tea from Azerbaijan by 6.4 tons compared to the same period of 2091.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s import of tea from Georgia amounted to 167.5 tons worth $1.2 million during the reporting period.

Likewise, during the first eight months of the year Georgia imported 371.3 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan accounted for 59.7 percent of total electricity imports of Georgia, while Russia for 40.3 percent.

Additionally, Georgia exported 15.3 million kWh of electricity to Azerbaijan during the period of January-August 2020.

Earlier it was reported that Georgia accounted to 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas exports from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan was the fourth largest trading partner of neighboring Georgia in the period between January and August this year with the trade turnover between the two countries amounting to $594 million in the reporting period. Azerbaijan's share in Georgia's total trade turnover was 8.5 percent.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported goods to Georgia worth $309.5 million, which is by 15.7 percent less compared to the same period of 2019. In the meantime, $284.2 million worth goods were exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan, which is by 11.9 percent less compared to the period of January-August 2019.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $16.5 billion during the period of January-August 2020. The value of export amounted to $9.8 billion or 59.6 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $6.6 billion or 40.4 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $3.1 billion.

