By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $131 million during the period of January-July 2020, according to the State Statistics Committee of Belarus.

Azerbaijan’s export to Belarus amounted to $64.2 million during the reporting period, while the value of import from Belarus amounted to $66.8 million.

It should be noted that, the volume of import and export operation between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeded $227 million in 2019, which were by $23 million more than in 2018.

Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $15.3 billion in the period between January and July.

It should be noted that Belarus ranked third in terms of volume of export among the CIS countries. Russia accounted for the largest volume of export worth $430.7 million, and Ukraine ranked second with export worth $272.9 million.

