By Ayya Lmahamad

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov has spoken about the importance of improving the company’s efficiency and speeding up the work to revise relations in the management system.

Gurbanov made the remarks during the company’s board meeting held on August 11, following President Ilham Aliyev’s critical remarks about the company on August 6.

It was stated during the meeting that Azerbaijan Railways will take measures to improve its efficiency and optimize costs.

It was also stated that Azerbaijan has ensured active participation in the implementation of regional transport corridors, as well as the Baku- Tbilisi- Kars and North- South projects.

Likewise, a number of measures have been taken to improve corporate and personnel management, digital transformation projects, financial system modernization, debt restructuring as part of cooperation with the Asian Development Bank in the field of institutional reforms.

Additionally, it was noted that despite the coronavirus pandemic in the world, the volume of freight traffic has increased compared to the first half of last year.

Azerbaijan Railways signed a contract with McKinsey & Company, and started working on the development of the “Corporate Strategy of Azerbaijan Railway until 2030”.

