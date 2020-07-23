The 22nd of July is marked as the National Press Day in Azerbaijan. 145 years ago, on July 22, 1875, the founder of the Azerbaijani national press Hasan bey Zardabi, despite great financial and censorship difficulties, started to publish the newspaper "Akinchi" (“Əkinçi”) in his native language.

It was brave journalists who supported the public with their immediate activities at the most sensitive times when information and news are extremely important.Today, in the midst of important events in the world and in our society, there is a great need for those who work tirelessly, fight to show the truth, who are constantly exploring to reveal the ongoing.

On National Press Day, Azercell Telecom highly values the endeavors of journalists and presents its gift as an appreciation to their hard and constant work. Thus, Mediacell tariff users can get 5GB of mobile internet as a gift from Azercell by texting symbolic "1875" digit to 5005 from July, 21 to July, 27. Notably, 5GB of mobile internet can be used within a month (30 days) from the date of upload.

For more detailed information, please, visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/metbuat

Azercell, the first operator to offer a special tariff package “Mediacell” for media representatives, has always taken various initiatives aimed at the development of journalism in our country. The company has contributed to the professional development of journalists by organizing seminars and information sessions with the participation of international trainers, creating conditions for them to benefit from international experience. We would like to emphasize that so far more than 450 journalists have taken part in Azercell's English language courses.

Thank you for keeping is constantly informed, dear media representatives!

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz