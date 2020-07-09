Now Azercell subscribers have the opportunity to get double cashback by increasing the balance of their numbers. Digital solution provider and the leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC is pleased to announce a new campaign in the framework of cooperation with Umico. Thus, till 15th of July, Prepaid subscribers receive 1.4% cashback while topping up their balances through online payment (via credit or debit cards) or payment terminals.

It is quite easy to benefit from the campaign: just download the Umico mobile app which supports Android and IOS operating systems from the AppStore or PlayStore, get registered with the appropriate Azercell number and send confirmation reply to the short number 3131 within 24 hours after each top-up.

It should be noted that, Azercell customers can take advantage of many benefits with Umico. Both Prepaid and Postpaid subscribers can transfer the accumulated bonuses to their own or another Azercell subscriber's balance via "More - Online Services" section of the application.

For more information on the payment options, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/payment_balance/umico/.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

