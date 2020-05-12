By Trend

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a deposit auction, attracting 250 million manat ($147 million) from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports citing the CBA.

According to the bank, demand from banks at the auction exceeded supply by 2.6 percent, reaching 256.5 million manat ($150.8 million).

The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded during the auction amounted to 6.76 percent.

The term for placing funds is 13 days.

Deadline for the payment is May 25, 2020.

The CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016.

A deposit auction is a bidding process during which the CBA attracts deposits from commercial banks. The main purpose of such auctions is to sterilize the money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 12)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz