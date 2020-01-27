By Trend
Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 27, compared to the prices on Jan. 24, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 32.9 manat and amounted to 2,684 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.6848 manat and amounted to 30.9227 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 12.3 manat and amounted to 1,691 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 89.7 manat and amounted to 4,049 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Jan. 27, 2020
|
Jan. 24, 2020
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,684.6485
|
2,651.6600
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
30.9227
|
30.2379
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,691.4745
|
1,703.7910
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
4,049.6125
|
4,139.3215
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 27)т 1,7 AZN/USD.
---
