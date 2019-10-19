By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.599 manat or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,531.2014 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 7
|
2,559.7665
|
Oct. 14
|
2,528.1125
|
Oct. 8
|
2,535.2185
|
Oct. 15
|
2,539.8255
|
Oct. 9
|
2,560.2765
|
Oct. 16
|
2,523.2675
|
Oct. 10
|
2,564.6710
|
Oct. 17
|
2,529.0900
|
Oct. 11
|
2,542.0185
|
Oct. 18
|
2,535.7115
|
Average weekly
|
2,552.3902
|
Average weekly
|
2,531.2014
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0747 manat or 0.25 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.7769 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Oct. 7
|
29.7894
|
Oct. 14
|
29.8699
|
Oct. 8
|
29.5995
|
Oct. 15
|
30.1002
|
Oct. 9
|
30.1966
|
Oct. 16
|
29.6705
|
Oct. 10
|
30.3195
|
Oct. 17
|
29.4487
|
Oct. 11
|
29.7951
|
Oct. 18
|
29.7952
|
Average weekly
|
29.9400
|
Average weekly
|
29.7769
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 9.724 manat or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,510.9515 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Oct. 7
|
1,494.1725
|
Oct. 14
|
1,516.5360
|
Oct. 8
|
1,498.1335
|
Oct. 15
|
1,518.9075
|
Oct. 9
|
1,519.4685
|
Oct. 16
|
1,509.1070
|
Oct. 10
|
1,515.0655
|
Oct. 17
|
1,503.3950
|
Oct. 11
|
1,530.9775
|
Oct. 18
|
1,506.8120
|
Average weekly
|
1,511.5635
|
Average weekly
|
1,510.9515
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 106.2160 manats or 3.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,554.9414 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Oct. 7
|
2,832.2000
|
Oct. 14
|
2,890.4250
|
Oct. 8
|
2,838.1500
|
Oct. 15
|
2,911.8705
|
Oct. 9
|
2,848.1800
|
Oct. 16
|
2,953.9795
|
Oct. 10
|
2,874.5640
|
Oct. 17
|
3,025.1500
|
Oct. 11
|
2,896.0775
|
Oct. 18
|
2,996.6410
|
Average weekly
|
2,857.8343
|
Average weekly
|
2,955.6132
