By Trend

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 4 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 30.4895 manats to 2,622.0035 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.6761 manats to 33.0063 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 49.8525 manats to 1,637.3380 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 8.6105 manats to 2,628.1320 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 4, 2019 Sept. 3, 2019 Gold XAU 2,622.0035 2,591.5140 Silver XAG 33.0063 31.3302 Platinum XPT 1,637.3380 1,587.4855 Palladium XPD 2,628.1320 2,619.5215

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 4)

