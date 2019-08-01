By Trend

Leading mobile operator supports 31st International Olympiad in Informatics to be held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Making the digital awareness-raising as one of the priority areas of its operation in the era when information and communication technologies are rapidly penetrating into all aspects of human life, Azercell Telecom continues to realize its next initiatives. The Company is a Digital Talent Sponsor at the 31st International Olympiad in Informatics, one of the most prestigious computer science contests in the world, to take place this year in Baku. It should be noted that Azercell, through Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, has been contributing to the organization of special training courses for Azerbaijani youth in cooperation with the Ministry of Education since 2017. While acting as the Digital Talent Sponsor, Azercell will provide the participants and their teams with mobile internet and special presents during their stay in Azerbaijan.

The International Olympiad in Informatics is held with the initiative of the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan, and supported by ADA University, the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies and other public institutions. In addition, Acer is the official global sponsor, while PASHA Bank will act as the Talent Sponsor of the Olympiad.

International Olympiad in Informatics is held since 1989 annually provides an opportunity for schoolchildren from various countries worldwide to demonstrate their knowledge and skills. The Olympiad has so far been held in nearly 30 countries, taking place in cities such as Zagreb, Tehran, Athens, Cairo, Almaty, Kazan etc. This year, over 600 individuals, comprised of schoolchildren, tutors and experts from 88 countries including Azerbaijan, have been enrolled to participate in the competition. Azerbaijani teams have represented the country in 24 Olympiads so far, winning a total of five medals, including one silver and four bronze in various years.

Notably, Azercell, from the beginning of its activity, continues to provide its support to the professional development of the youth, improvement of their knowledge and skills in various fields, as well as development of skilled labor in ICT and computer sciences at the level of special programs, local and international competitions.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

