By Trend

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 15 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 6.545 manats to 2,399.6180 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1177 manats to 25.8483 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 13.447 manats to 1,416.4400 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 1.003 manats to 2,646.2880 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 15, 2019 July 12, 2019 Gold XAU 2,399.6180 2,393.0730 Silver XAG 25.8483 25.7306 Platinum XPT 1,416.4400 1,402.9930 Palladium XPD 2,646.2880 2,645.2850

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 15)

