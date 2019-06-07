By Leman Mammadova

Foreign countries attach great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, the country that provides beneficial conditions on transit routes in West-East direction.

Delegation of Azerbaijan Railways, attended "Transport and Logistics" exhibition in Munich, Germany, and held several bilateral meetings there.

At the meeting between Javid Gurbanov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, and Yevgeny Kravtsov, chairman of the Board of Ukrainian Railways, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between the two organizations, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the South-West International Transport Corridor.

It was noted that the work carried out to increase the transit potential of the two countries further expands the prospects of cooperation between the railways of Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

The sides also discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, the use of the opportunities of international transport corridors to increase the trade turnover of the two countries and stressed the importance of the work done to strengthen the transit routes.

Gurbanov also met with Andreas Matte, chairman of the Austrian Federal Railways JSC (OBB), and Thomas Kargl, board member of OBB Rail Cargo Group.

The meeting focused on the increasing role of Azerbaijan in the cargo transportation system in the Europe -Asia direction as well as the future prospects of cooperation. It was noted that expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Austria has led to the intensification of cooperation between railways of both countries.

The representatives of the Austrian Federal Railways, which plays a leading role in the European transport system, highlighted the importance of formation of a new architecture in the transportation system between Europe and Asia, the growing role of Azerbaijan after the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and pointed to the improvement of the safety, speed and competitiveness of transportation.

Gurbanov noted that the international transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan, which are more beneficial than traditional routes for delivering cargoes from Asia to Europe, have a wide range of opportunities.

He further added that presently, the routes passing through Azerbaijan are more beneficial in terms of time, cost and efficiency. He ensured that the existing rail system in Azerbaijan meets all modern requirements, creates the necessary logistics conditions and ensures fast and quality transportation of cargo.

Taking into account the increasing cargo turnover between Europe and Asia, the parties stressed the importance of transport corridors running through Azerbaijan, and discussed the development of cooperation between the railways of the two countries.

In February 2019, Austrian delegation led by Andreas Matte held several meetings in Baku on the expansion of bilateral mutual transit relations.

For Austrian companies, transport sector is now the main area for investments in Azerbaijan.

Austrian companies invested $73 million in Azerbaijan’s economy, while Azerbaijan invested $60 million in the economy of Austria.

