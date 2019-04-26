By Trend

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on April 26 compared to the prices on April 25, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 7.7435 manats to 2,176.0255 manats per ounce .

The price of silver increased by 0.151 manats to 25.4915 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 10.302 manats to 1,512.49 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 4.879 manats to 2,409.8265 manats per ounce.

Precious metals April 26, 2019 April 25, 2019 Gold XAU 2,176.2890 2,168.5455 Silver XAG 25.4915 25.3405 Platinum XPT 1,512.4900 1,502.188 Palladium XPD 2,409.8265 2,404.9475