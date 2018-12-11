By Trend

Gold and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 11, while silver and palladium prices increased, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 4.352 manats to 2,119.2625 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 11 compared to the price on Dec. 10.

The price of silver increased by 0.0076 manats to 24.8204 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 10.149 manats to 2,089.64 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 16.0905 manats to 1,330.76 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 11, 2018 Dec. 10, 2018 Gold XAU 2,119.2625 2,123.6145 Silver XAG 24.8204 24.8128 Platinum XPT 1,330.76 1,346.8505 Palladium XPD 2,089.64 2,079.491

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 11)

---

