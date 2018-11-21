By Trend

Precious metal prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.618 manats to 2,075.4875 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 21 compared to the price on Nov. 20.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1212 manats to 24.3376 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 16.2775 manats to 1,432.2415 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 36.805 manats to 1,947.741 manats in the country.

Precious metals Nov. 21, 2018 Nov. 20, 2018 Gold XAU 2,075.4875 2,078.1055 Silver XAG 24.3376 24.4588 Platinum XPT 1,432.2415 1,448.519 Palladium XPD 1,947.741 1,984.546

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 21)

