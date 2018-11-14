By Trend

Azerbaijan will start to export wine to Mongolia, Acting Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at a briefing in Baku on Nov. 14.

Abdullayev added that wine is expected to be exported to Mongolia by the end of 2018-early 2019.

"For the Mongolian market, Azerbaijani wines are a novelty and the first batch will be a trial."

As for the possibility of opening a wine house in Mongolia, this issue was also raised during the visit of an export delegation to that country this year.

"The trading houses may be also opened in Mongolia, but this will depend on appeals,” he added. “In case of such interest, we will be ready to support this initiative. Mongolia is a new market for Azerbaijan."

