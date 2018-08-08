By Rashid Shirinov

Kazakhstan has offered Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan to join the introduction of the Silk Road visa intended for tourists, Kazinform reported.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have already come to such an agreement. This regime will make it easier for foreign tourists following the Silk Road tourism products to cross the Kazakh-Uzbek border.

Multivisa between Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is proposed to be introduced within the Modern Silk Road project. Currently, the countries of the Turkic Council are developing proposals for this tourism product.

“We need to move from words to action and prepare quality solutions for tourism for the summit of the heads of state of the Turkic Council, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan on September 3. One of them may be the decision to approve the joint tourism product Modern Silk Road and jointly promote it at all international exhibitions with a single stand,” Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said at the recent meeting of tourism ministers of the Turkic Council in Astana.

He added that consideration should be given to the mutual recognition of visa regimes for foreign tourists following the tourist routes approved by the Turkic Council – the Silk Road visa.

“The introduction of such a mechanism will be an analogue of the Schengen visa, but only for tourism purposes,” Mukhamediuly said.

