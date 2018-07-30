By Trend

Six Azerbaijani IT firms are attending the 24th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer and E-Commerce, also known as "ELECOMP 2018", which is underway in Tehran.

Representatives of SINAM, Best comp group, Delta, Azin telecom, Azərpoçt, and Azərmarka have pavilions at the exhibition.

They are offering their latest technologies in a bid to introduce their capacities and capabilities in the sector of information technology, the report said.

The 24th edition of ELECOMP was opened in the Iranian capital on Saturday with Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, and representatives from local and foreign firms in attendance.

According to reports, foreign companies from over 20 countries, more than 400 startups, 24 governmental bodies, and over 30 Iranian game developers are showcasing their products at ELECOMP Games.

The 24th edition of ELECOMP provides an exceptional opportunity to the activists of this sector inside the country and abroad, to boost their business through establishing strong business links with their counterparts.

---

