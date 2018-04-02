Azercell Telecom LLC, the leading mobile operator in telecoms market of Azerbaijan, continues to provide high quality services for its subscribers.

Possessing the largest LTE network in the country, Azercell Telecom has introduced HSS (Home Subscriber Server) upon successful completion of the modernization project with the view to make 4G services easier to use for its subscribers. Now, Azercell subscribers with a 4G SIM card and a 4G backed mobile device may enjoy 4G without visiting any Azercell Express office. All you need to do is to activate 4G on your device. It should be noted that HSS project includes information about all available services in one base which allows a subscriber to shift to other service or networks easily.

Azercell, the first provider of 4G services in the country, which aims to provide all regions of Azerbaijan with high speed internet, installed new 4G stations in Ganja, Barda, Shamkir and Lankaran in addition to Baku and Absheron peninsula. As a result, Azercell became the first mobile operator to bring LTE service to the regions. The users of 4G internet provided by Azercell, the largest LTE network provider in the country, increased three-fold in 2017 while the volume of mobile internet usage went up by 50 percent.

Notably, unbelievable high speed internet provided by 4G network provides for better usage of mobile TV, video-conference, online and various programs offered via internet.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, Mobile Customer Care office, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

