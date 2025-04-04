Azerbaijan expands exports of construction materials amid economic diversification efforts [COMMENTARY]
Construction materials and their production can provide a second wind for the diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy and exports. It is one of the few sectors that have outperformed in the post-Soviet period. It is true that the country is not self-sufficient in terms of construction materials. However, the sector is thriving, and the number of manufactured items continues to grow year by year. According to the latest report from the State Statistics Committee, AZN 1.1 billion worth of construction materials were manufactured in Azerbaijan in 2023, ranking the sector fifth after food, oil products, electricity, and chemicals. One might view the figures as meager, but they are substantial in smaller economies like Azerbaijan. Moreover, there is a significant lacuna in the sector, and the country is determined to fill it. Besides, the sector plays a pivotal role in creating jobs for locals and ensuring that foreign exchange (FX) remains within the country.
