Azerbaijan’s construction industry experiences robust growth amid rising demand

30 March 2025

Azerbaijan’s construction industry seems to be on an upward trajectory, with recent data showing a significant increase in the production of construction gypsum during the first two months of this year. According to the State Statistical Committee, Azerbaijan produced 13.4 thousand tons of construction gypsum in January and February 2025, marking an impressive 19.6% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth in construction materials production also reflects the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure. Many ongoing projects are supported by state investments, particularly in urban development and road construction.

