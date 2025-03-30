Azerbaijan’s construction industry experiences robust growth amid rising demand
Azerbaijan’s construction industry seems to be on an upward trajectory, with recent data showing a significant increase in the production of construction gypsum during the first two months of this year. According to the State Statistical Committee, Azerbaijan produced 13.4 thousand tons of construction gypsum in January and February 2025, marking an impressive 19.6% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth in construction materials production also reflects the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure. Many ongoing projects are supported by state investments, particularly in urban development and road construction.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!