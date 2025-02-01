SOCAR embarks on advanced aerogravimetric research to strengthen Azerbaijan’s energy sector

1 February 2025 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has launched aerogravimetric research in the onshore area for the first time, in collaboration with the renowned British company Metatek. This pioneering project represents a major advancement in SOCAR's technological capabilities, further solidifying its role as a leading player in the global energy market.

According to SOCAR, the new aerogravimetric method, combined with advanced technologies like LiDAR and magnetic measurements, will enable high-accuracy data acquisition over large areas in a short amount of time. This will create detailed 3D models of underground structures, using the latest eFTG technology from Lockheed Martin. The results will not only enhance SOCAR’s ability to explore existing oil and gas fields but also offer deeper insights into the subsurface geology, potentially leading to the discovery of new natural resources.

By adopting cutting-edge research techniques, SOCAR is continuing to innovate within the energy sector, strengthening its position as the largest and most dynamic energy company in the region. Leading both Azerbaijan and Georgia, SOCAR ranks among the top three energy holdings in Turkiye, highlighting its growing influence.

SOCAR has long been a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development. Since its inception, the company has undergone significant growth, especially under the strategic direction of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. In 1994, SOCAR’s oil strategy was launched, driving transformative changes within the company and facilitating Azerbaijan’s integration into the global economy. This strategy, which attracted considerable foreign investment, helped establish SOCAR as a major international energy force.

A milestone in company's journey was the "Contract of the Century," signed with leading international oil companies to develop hydrocarbon deposits in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. This agreement marked the beginning of a new era in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry, positioning SOCAR as a pivotal player in the global energy landscape.

Today, SOCAR has evolved from a company focused primarily on oil and gas production and transportation to a dynamic transnational corporation. The company represents Azerbaijan in international projects, contributing significantly to the country’s economic strength and the realization of its national interests.