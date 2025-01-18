Biden Administration & Blinken's Legacy: Trail of Global Chaos and Hypocrisy

18 January 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS

Finally, the Biden administration, which gave Americans a nightmare during its four-year rule, is waiting for a sad end. In its last days, the government, which enjoyed more conflicts and wars full of misfortunes and disasters, was about to completely roll America into an abyss.

The biased and war-prone government has discredited itself with its incompetent policies in every sense.

For example, the signing of an agreement between the United States and Armenia, and the continued use of the phrase "Nagorno-Karabakh," was another manifestation of the destructive, hypocritical policy pursued by the Biden administration and Secretary of State Antony Blinken around the world to this day.

Blinken, who will be leaving his post in a few days, does not hesitate to strike at the last minute at his own state and Washington's interests and benefits in various parts of the world and to further expand the geography of minefields for the Donald Trump team that has come to power.

The Biden administration is responsible for bloody conflicts, uprisings, massacres, and millions of people becoming refugees and being displaced from their homes in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Europe - in short, in all regions of the world, the collapse of political and economic systems, the disintegration and of entire countries, and the tragedies of their people. The main author of these troubles is Antony Blinken, who presents himself to the world as a peacemaker and angel, but in reality, is the bearer of lies, betrayal, hypocrisy, and many other negative qualities, rather than President Joe Biden, who has become incomprehensible due to his age.

What is happening in Ukraine today, the blood of millions of Ukrainians who left their homeland sought refuge in various parts of the world and died in war zones, is on the Biden Administration, as well as the outgoing Secretary of State A. Blinken.

Democrats stained with blood in Gaza

What is happening in the Middle East is also the game of Blinken, who has bewitched the world with his lies. He is the mastermind behind the tragedies in Gaza and Lebanon, and his hands are soaked in the blood of tens of thousands of innocent people who have died.

It is no exaggeration to say that today the people in the world do not trust the United States and consider it a center that exports chaos, aggression, crisis, tragedy, and political and economic cataclysms. This is the result of the activities of the Biden Administration and Blinken over the past 4 years. This activity has cost America and its image in the world a lot and will make the job of Trump, who has come to power, much more difficult.

Blinken's dishonesty and hypocrisy resulted in the US being removed from the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Washington being removed from the processes in the South Caucasus, and losing its position. In fact, neither the Azerbaijani nor the Armenian people are interested in Blinken at all. His main goal was to create an image of a walking peacemaker and go down in history as a "peace dove" who put an end to the long-standing conflict, perhaps to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for it. But it didn't work.

Likewise, his plan to destabilize Georgia, turn it into a springboard for military operations, and realize his political ambitions on the disaster of the Georgian people also failed.

Blinken is one of the brightest representatives of the Soros network that is destroying the world order, leading it to anarchy, erasing the national identity of peoples, and leading to the dominance of feminism and LGBT ideas. It is no coincidence that George Soros was among the individuals awarded by the Biden Administration.

Certainly, the Biden Administration and Blinken will go down in history. But as the authors of chaos and anarchy in the world, crises and political-economic cataclysms, the tragedy of millions of people, global dictatorship and its bitter consequences for the peoples of the world, as examples of hypocrisy and betrayal.