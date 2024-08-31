Enhancing Transparency in climate action: Azerbaijan’s role in supporting BTRs

31 August 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In the ongoing battle against climate change, transparency and cooperation have emerged as critical priorities. Among the various mechanisms designed to promote transparency, the Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) holds a pivotal role. As the designated host of COP29, Azerbaijan is leading significant efforts to assist in the preparation and submission of Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) from developing countries.

The BTRs are integral to the Enhanced Transparency Framework established by the 2015 Paris Agreement. This framework mandates that countries submit these reports every two years, with the next deadline set for December 31, 2024. The COP29 Presidency is actively collaborating with nations to facilitate the timely and effective completion of these reports, underscoring its commitment to advancing global climate transparency.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev has issued a formal appeal to the parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, urging them to submit their Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) prior to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29), scheduled to take place in Baku this November.

In his letter, President Babayev emphasized that while recognizing the varying starting conditions of each country, the timely submission of BTRs would serve as a significant demonstration of the global commitment to transparency.

"Prompt introduction of BTRs will underscore our collective dedication to transparency," stated President Babayev. He highlighted that the COP29 presidency is actively engaged in fostering ongoing political dialogue and enhancing cooperation to ensure that all parties meet their transparency obligations both during and beyond the conference.

Additionally, a high-level dialogue is scheduled for September 3, 2024, to advance transparency efforts. During this event, the COP29 presidency will formally launch its flagship initiative, the Baku Global Platform on Climate Transparency.

President Babayev reaffirmed that the vision of the COP29 presidency is guided by two interrelated pillars: elevating ambitions and driving action. "Climate finance remains our foremost priority," he concluded.

What are key aspects of the Biennial Transparency Report (BTR)?

The Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) is a crucial element of the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) established under the Paris Agreement, which is an international treaty aimed at addressing climate change.

The BTR is designed to provide a detailed account of a country’s efforts to combat climate change, including its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, mitigation actions, and support provided or received (such as financial, technological, or capacity-building support). It aims to enhance transparency and accountability in climate action.

As the name suggests, the BTR is submitted every two years. This periodic reporting helps track progress over time and ensures that countries are adhering to their climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

National Inventory: Detailed data on the country's GHG emissions and removals.

Mitigation Measures: Information on policies and measures implemented to reduce emissions and their effects.

Adaptation Actions: Description of efforts to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Support Provided and Received: Information on financial, technological, and capacity-building support related to climate action.

Progress and Challenges: Assessment of progress towards climate goals and any challenges faced.

The BTR must adhere to specific guidelines and standards set by the Paris Agreement’s transparency framework. This includes the use of common reporting formats and methodologies to ensure consistency and comparability across countries.

The reports are subject to a technical expert review to verify their accuracy and completeness. This review helps ensure that the information is credible and reliable.

The ETF, established under the Paris Agreement, is designed to provide a robust system for monitoring, reporting, and verifying the implementation of climate actions. The BTR is a key component of this framework, ensuring that countries transparently report on their climate actions and progress, thus supporting the overall goal of global climate accountability.

By submitting Biennial Transparency Reports, countries contribute to a global system of transparency and accountability, helping to track collective progress in mitigating climate change and achieving the goals set by the Paris Agreement.

In conclusion, the Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) stands out as a fundamental tool within the Enhanced Transparency Framework of the Paris Agreement, playing a vital role in ensuring countries transparently report their climate actions and progress. As COP29 approaches, Azerbaijan, as the host, is at the forefront of these efforts, actively assisting developing countries in preparing and submitting their BTRs.

