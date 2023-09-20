Pro-Armenian congressmen whine after long lull

20 September 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

While avoiding the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Armenia finds an excuse for information attack and manipulation against its citizens and Azerbaijan in order to spread repeated lies hoping that the world will perceive lies as truth.

On 19 September, on the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road, a mine planted in advance for terrorist purposes by the reconnaissance-sabotage groups of the Armenian Armed Forces in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan killed civilians and disabled a vehicle belonging to the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan, and on the same day, a vehicle carrying military personnel, planted by the reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces, was killed by a mine on the same road.

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the continued presence of Armenian armed forces formations in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan in violation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 10 November 2020 is a source of serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

After these terrorist attacks from the Armenian side, Azerbaijan launched a local anti-terrorist operation in Garabagh.

Immediately after these events, the patrons of Armenians in the person of US congressmen who have repeatedly supported Armenians and exerted all kinds of pressure on Azerbaijan emerged and watched with closed eyes the terrorist acts committed by Armenians on the territories of Azerbaijan for 30 years.

Congressman Adam Schiff vehemently promoted the false "blockade" of Khankendi two months ago, which he continues to do to this day. Having published lies about the situation in Garabagh on social media, he demanded President Joe Biden to put pressure on Azerbaijan, impose sanctions, and stop all U.S. aid to Azerbaijan. In the past, Schiff has counted the alleged "blockade" by days, stopping at "200" days. The "great Armenian patriot" looked more enthusiast about separatists elements that Armenians are.

Along with the congressman, other corrupted pro-Armenian rupors, such as the co-chairs of the Armenian Affairs Committee Gus Bilirakis, Frank Fallon and David Valadao also expressed their concerns about separatists elements involved in terrorist acts in Azerbaijan's Garabagh. The majority in America, according to many surveys that can be found on the Internet, do not know where Azerbaijan is, what is Garabagh like, and where is the Caucasus region.

The snake tongues of the secretaries of state continue to sow the same propaganda that the Armenians introduced during and after the First Garabagh War. The congressmen's blatant anti-Turkic statements could have been influenced by the beautiful view from the window where a huge Turkish flag was displayed in New York's Times Square with the inscription: "The age of Turkiye has begun", to the delight of many Armenian and pro-Armenian politicians.

Adam Schiff instituted a stubborn policy of promoting Armenian issues, and advocated for the recognition of the alleged "genocide" of Armenians, being an ex-officio member of the Appropriations Subcommittee he also promoted the issue of unrecognized "artsakh" in the alleged blockade from Turkiye and Azerbaijan, which distorts the reality and the minds of Americans, but not Armenians as they have enough of that distortion.

So what happened was that congressmen suddenly woke up after 30 years of deep sleep to defend Armenians, whom they have been using as a tool for years... Armenians have long been offered to solve the issue by returning part of the captured territories and signing a peace treaty, which in the end turned out as it is in reality. Constant accusations of Russia, all kinds of attempts to serve the West, breaking of agreements, and desire to protect their native "artsakh" (not officially recognized by Armenia itself) only on loud words. Similarly, the exercises with the United States and the cancellation of the exercises with Iran are all causes and consequences of the complete incompetence and morality of the political, military, and separatist regime of Armenia.

The time will come and judgment will be passed on all the minions of chaos of the Armenians.

