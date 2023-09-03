Majority of Armenian minority keen to accept Azerbaijani citizenship.

3 September 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Provocations and the illegal activity of the separatist regime yet to continue in Garabagh. So, on the one hand, the "hunger game" is being held, and "humanitarian aid" trucks are putting on a show for the European Union mission group, their patrons, near the border crossing point of Lachin, and on the other hand, the regime keeps Azerbaijan's Red Crescent Society waiting with 40 tons of flour sent for the "hungry population" on the Aghdam-Khankendi road as well as making the product to spoil.

As if they were not enough, they are playing the game to the world by involving the French and even the dark PR people from different countries of the West in their subversive games. But despite this, every stage play they create ends in failure and tragedy. This is how Arayik Harutyunyan's role in that scene ended. Harutyunyan, the so-called leader of the "government", resigned yesterday. And he will be replaced by the recently appointed “state minister of the so-called republic”.

In a comment for Azernews on the issue, political scientist Gabil Husseynli noted that there are different factions in Garabagh and they have different thoughts about the future of this so-called regime.

“For example, Samvel Babayan, who has a special reputation among the separatists, is more likely to support reintegration and negotiations with Azerbaijan. However, there are some people like Arayik Harutyunyan and Ruben Vardanyan who are against it. Now Arayik Harutyunyan resigned. Although the reason for his resignation has not been fully disclosed, it seems that he has realized the weight of responsibility in the current situation and is running away from the scene. However, Samvel Shahramanyan, whom he appointed instead of himself, is not a supporter of reintegration with Azerbaijan. Like Arayik Harutyunyan, he uses same expressions as "we will fight, we will die, but we will not submit to Azerbaijan". These expressions are said very emotionally and they are just shouts far from reality," the pundit said

According to him, almost 65-70 percent of ordinary people in Garabagh are in favour of reintegration with Azerbaijan and intend to accept Azerbaijani citizenship. The political scientist stressed that those Armenian minority in Garabagh was used to be our citizens in the past. "Miatsum incidents happened at the expense of vain and playful leaders like Arayik, and this did not bring them happiness at all.” Gabil Huseynli said.

He pointed out that separatist leaders and French President Macron have a new slogan: "120,000 people in Garabagh are facing a humanitarian disaster." He emphasized that even some inappropriate expressions such as genocide are used.

“About 40 tons of flour sent by Azerbaijan is waiting at the enterance of Khankendi. They don't accept it. They say that "we will die of hunger, but we will not eat Turk's bread." As the sayin goes “A hungry man is an angry man.” If they really needed humanitarian aid, they would accept Azerbaijan's humanitarian offer. Armenian leaders rely on words from foreing politicians who instigate them. There are 18-20 thousand Armenians in Garabagh. I remind you that when the Azerbaijani army approached Khankendi, the minister of health of the so-called regime declared that there was no one left in Garabagh. Then the Russian peacekeepers said that 40-50 thousand Armenians had returned. Of course, the number was an exaggeration,” he said.

Gabil Huseynli pointed out that first of all, both the Armenians and their foreign patrons play with the facts. They inflated the population to deceive public opinion in the world. It should also not be forgotten that during the Soviet Union, over 50,000 Azerbaijanis lived there.

“Those 50,000 people were the aboriginal population of the region. Unlike the Armenians who came to the region after the Gulustan Treaty was signed in 1813, there were indigenous people living there, and they had been living there since the time of the Garabagh Khanate. For some reason, these foreign politicians are not interested in the fate of those people," the pundit said.

Gabil Huseynli also touched on an interesting fact about the number of people in Garabagh. He noted that since the period of independence, if the population in Armenia has decreased by 30 percent, the number of people in Garabagh has increased unusually: "At the same time, we know that Yerevan brought Armenians from the Near East to Garabagh. Inflating their numbers, they want to create a new state in Azerbaijan under the guise of national self-determination. Armenians once determined their own destiny and created a state called Armenia on the historical lands of Azerbaijan. However, as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, a new Armenian state will not be created on the territory of Azerbaijan for the second time. A nation has no right to self-determination twice. Neither international law, nor the world community, nor the people of Azerbaijan will allow this. They can live here as citizens of Azerbaijan, subject to the constitution of Azerbaijan,” he said.

As for the separatists, the political scientist said that it was Ruben Vardanyan who fought seriously against Arayik in the last period. However, according to the expert, both separatist elements, that is, Ruben and Arayik, are Moscow's men, but Ruben was sent to Garabagh only on the basis of Moscow's instructions under the piles of the peacekeepers. According to Gabil Huseynli, Arayik also resigned from his so-called position because he was afraid of what would happen to him.

“In any case, Samvel Shahramanyan is Arayik’s man. Arayik made him "state minister" before resigning. Also, this team is Arayik's team. In any case, the Arayik's bidding farewell to his so-called post will have a positive effect on the events in the region. Because Samvel Shahramanyan participated in the first meeting between the representative of the President of Azerbaijan and the representatives of the so-called regime in Khojaly. He headed the Garabagh delegation. He was also satisfied with the practice of negotiations. I believe he would chase a more loyal policy [toward Azerbaijan] than Arayik. If there were no outside interference, the meddling of Russia and France, there can be achieved a favourable result in negotiations,” Gabil Huseynli concluded.

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews' staff journalist

