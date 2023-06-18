Russia is to blame for everything: new manipulation of Armenian leadership

18 June 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

Truly historic events are taking place in the South Caucasus region. Yes, the attention of the whole world is now focused on the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, which has entered a fierce and final stage, but events are taking place in our region that deserve very close attention. To begin with, I’ll just let you know that in Armenia, calls to curtail all cooperation with the Russian Federation are becoming louder and louder.

In particular, Russian Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry. According to the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the reason for calling the Russian ambassador to the Armenian Foreign Ministry was the recent incident on the Lachin road. At the meeting, the dissatisfaction of the Armenian side in connection with the incident was brought to the attention of the Ambassador.

Before us is a classic example of how in Armenia they decided to justify themselves by shifting all the blame on Russia. The reality is that the provocation was committed by the Armenian side. It was not the Russians, but the Armenians who fired at the BCP on the Lachin road, it was they who wounded the Azerbaijani border guard. And the answer was given not to the Russians, but to the Armenians.

Nevertheless, the RA decided to use its own provocation for the next actualization of the topic of Russia's failure to fulfill its allied obligations. "Not only does the Russian peacekeeping contingent not ensure the smooth functioning of the Lachin corridor, but it also accompanies the Azerbaijani flag near the Khakari bridge," Vahagn Aleksanyan, deputy from the ruling Civil Contract party in Armenia, said on the air of the Public Television of Armenia.

He will never say that the checkpoint on the Lachin road is completely legal. Even after the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh economic region and enclaves. Yes, Aleksanyan looks like the author of an absurd conclusion, but he is not the first, he is not the last such person in the Armenian parliament.

The truth is that Azerbaijan has the right to establish BCP on its territory. The truth is also that the need for this checkpoint was proved by Armenia itself and the Karabakh separatists. For, in Baku, cases of transportation along the Lachin road, from Armenia to Khankendi, of weapons and ammunition have been recorded more than once. It was important to cover this shop. And she was covered.

At the same time, a sufficient number of Armenians have already used the services of the Lachin BCP, passing through passport control there. This caused hysteria among the Armenian opposition and the world Armenians, who recruited politicians and journalists in different countries of the world. They, in turn, replicated lies about a "humanitarian catastrophe" in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan. Time has proven the ludicrousness of such false statements.

But what do we see now? The attempt of the Armenian leadership to blame its internal problems, its failures in foreign policy... Russia and the opposition. And the same deputy from the ruling Civil Contract party in Armenia, Vahagn Aleksanyan, pointed out that the Armenian opposition is activated not because of the internal political situation, but because they are organized by external forces.

“There is progress in the negotiations on a peace treaty, it is obvious that in specific geopolitical points there is dissatisfaction with where the negotiations are taking place. There are forces that are not interested in Armenia resolving their conflicts. They provoke internal political tension in Armenia, pay attention during which negotiations the opposition becomes more active. Has it ever happened that there were negotiations in Moscow and the opposition would become more active? No. But when negotiations are held in another country, the opposition is ready to stand up and save the homeland," the Armenian MP said.

The hint is more than transparent. A hint that the Armenian opposition is financed from the Russian Federation, receiving directives from there. I note that in this matter he is right. Suffice it to recall the Moscow intruder, the Russian-Armenian oligarch Ruben Vardanyan. He is so connected with the Russian Federation that he even moved somehow in the car of Russian peacekeepers, hiding under a pile of dirty laundry.

Yes, many other Armenian oppositionists are focused on Russia and do not hide this, including the former Karabakh separatist, the second president of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. But the essence of the matter is different. It is that we see an attempt by the current Armenian authorities to explain their failures exclusively by the Russian factor, and this is already a miserable manipulation.

After all, it was the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan who shouted in the center of Yerevan that "Karabakh is Armenia and that's it." As a result, he provoked a 44-day war, the defeat in which forced official Yerevan to come to terms with the inevitable. What we are seeing today from official Yerevan is the consequences of that defeat, the recognition of the inability of the RA to prevent the strengthening of Azerbaijan's positions. Only and everything. No matter what grievances against Russia are voiced by the members of the ruling party in the Republic of Armenia.

