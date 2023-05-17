Pundit: Armenians in Karabakh should decide their own fate and talk with Azerbaijani government

17 May 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian authorities have gained a very popular image for their frivolous behavior and untrustworthiness. For example, every time the prime minister in Yerevan returns to his office after meetings, there is either commotion in his country or armed provocations are started against neighboring Azerbaijan. The problem is that although Pashinyan leaves political meetings with positive promises every time, the result is completely different.

Therefore, the word of this bearded guy is not valued either in his country or abroad.

So, the last meeting in Brussels did not differ in this case as well. Pashinyan delivered speeches about mutually recognizing territorial integrity. Later shoutout happened from Zod settlement of Basarkecher region in Azerbaijan's Army direction.

Brussels held a meeting on May 14, and Charles Michel made a speech and declared that Armenia recognizes Azerbaijani territorial integrity. Following Charles Michel's speech Armenian political parties including Dashnaksutyun and the so-called "Artsakh republic" denounced the Brussels meeting. Even the so-called “foreign minister of artsakh republic” who begged assistance from international organizations and foreign countries stated going beyond the limits that “Representatives of individual countries and international organizations have no right to decide the fate of the people of artsakh.”

Taking into account the above-mentioned, one has no other option but to think that Pashinyan fears something or somebody or this guy is making a clandestine cooperation with this illegal group of separatists. In a comment on the issue for Azernews, the political analyst Zardusht Alizade noted that it is related to the internal situation of Armenia. He emphasized that the internal political situation in the country is very tense and the influence of external forces is very great.

“For 150 years, the Armenians had lived with some fabrications which seriously infected the common point of view. After the humiliating defeat in the 44-day war, it is very painful for them to suddenly leave this dream in such a short period of time.

Obviously, any political leader in Armenia who states the truth, he would be assassined over high treason or just a coup would be organised against him. Pashinyan always remembers this and tries to be very careful. He gradually tries to explain the reality to the people and constantly negotiates with his opponents. The PM gives his suggestions and asks them for their suggestions. Opponents of Pashinyan voice their proposals, and over a period of time, society also understands that the proposals they voice are not real proposals. It is a dream,” he said.

Alizade pointed out that at present, a mixed ideology is currently forming in Armenia. According to him, some groups are suggested to lean towards Iran or France, some other are suggested that they should unite and form a people's army, that every man and every woman should take a machine gun, and so on. And part of the society comprehends that there is no one who says the truth except Pashinyan.

“Despite the fact that Pashinyan was defeated in the war, there is no politician stronger than him in Armenian society. In the last poll, his popularity dropped to 14 percent. Earlier, its popularity was 70 percent. However, his rival Robert Kocheryan's rating was just 2 percent,” Alizade said.

As for the issue that Pashinyan turns back on his words, the analyst commented that he could not say anything about this just now, because Pashinyan had not made any comments after his return. However, he emphasized that this time it will be hard for the separatist groups to oppose, because the territory of both states were expressed in numbers.

The expert also touched on the statement of the so-called “artsakh republic” about Charles Michels’ speech and said that Sergei Gazaryan (the FM of the so-called republic) is very young and he graduated from the Moscow State University.

“He considers himself well-educated and he thinks that he utters logically. I underline again that he thinks so, but actually he is still in illusions. Speaking logically in an imaginary world, he explains that no state can dictate to any independent state. However, he even knows the fiction of 'artsakh' is not recognized in the world except a handful of people in Azerbaijan's territory. Azerbaijan has decided the fate of Karabakh, and now it is time for Armenian community in Karabakh to decide their own fate and make efforts to talk with the government of Azerbaijan. They should negotiate with the Azerbaijani government and determine their future within Azerbaijan with the participation of the Western community, but not the Western leaders."

