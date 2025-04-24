Armenia expands military activities towards Iranian border, warns Azerbaijani official

24 April 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Chairman of the Temporary Commission Against Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (the Parliament), Ramid Namazov, has voiced serious concerns over the increasing militarisation of Armenia with Western backing, warning of two dangerous scenarios that could reignite instability in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

Namazov made the statements during a public debate titled “A Hybrid Attack on Stability in the South Caucasus Called a ‘Peace Mission.’”

“The fact that countries such as France, under the guise of a series of assistance, are providing Armenia with offensive weapons and Armenia’s preparation for any future international military operations, including missions to be conducted by the EU, once again gives reason to say that the creation of a new conflict zone in the South Caucasus and the region in general is developing according to two scenarios,” he stated.

According to Namazov, Scenario One involves Armenia launching military operations against Azerbaijan, encouraged by France and its Western partners, which could trigger a new war in the region.

Scenario Two, he explained, envisions Armenia’s participation in potential Western-led operations against neighbouring Iran. Should these operations fail, he warned, a retaliatory counteroffensive could lead to the occupation of Western Zangazur (Syunik), a strategically vital region whose geopolitical weight has increased following Azerbaijan’s victory in the 2020 Patriotic War.

Namazov further highlighted the intensification of military activity since the arrival of the EU mission in Armenia, stating:

“The number of military activities has increased 3.5 times since the arrival of the EU mission in the region.”

He added that frequent border inspections by EU personnel and military support from France are being implemented according to NATO standards, under the close guidance of European military experts.

Namazov also pointed to satellite image analysis, which, he claimed, shows Armenia, with Western support, is conducting military operations near Iran’s borders, adding to growing regional concerns over possible destabilization efforts under the guise of peacekeeping.