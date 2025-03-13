Ghukasyan’s admission on “so-called regime”: Salaries were paid in Armenian dram

13 March 2025 22:39 (UTC+04:00)

During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Thursday, Armenian defendant Arkady Ghukasyan acknowledged that the Armenian dram had been the primary currency in the territories controlled by the “so-called regime.”

He confirmed that salaries were paid in Armenian dram, stating, “We were trying to ensure a common economic space.”

The court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and execution of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression. The hearings will resume on March 14.