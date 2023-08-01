Separatists continue illegal transportation in Garabagh, accompanied by peacekeepers [VIDEO]

1 August 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Another footage has been circulated on social networks showing the illegal military transportation of Armenian separatists to the territory in Azerbaijan's Garabagh, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

The footage clearly shows the illegal military transportation by the Armenian military formations, accompanied by the armored vehicles of Russian peacekeepers, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

