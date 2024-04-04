Azerbaijan's tourism potential demonstrated in Israel [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been demonstrated at the International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM 2024) in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Six local partners, including the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, and Shahdag Mountain Resort, are representing the country at IMTM 2024, which welcomed 2,200 representatives from 65 countries, Azernews reports.

The International Mediterranean Tourism Market is a global networking and industry event designed to connect professionals from all levels of business and service in tourism and travel.

IMTM 2024 is entirely customised to maximise industry connectivity and visibility with an in-person event in Tel Aviv, where participants are able to make established contacts and develop more through supplementary meetings and seminars.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel, Mukhtar Mammadov, visited Azerbaijan's national stand, which promoted the country's culture, history, traditions, mouthwatering cuisine, Slow Food and Slow Wine experiences and UNESCO World Heritage List sites.

The stand also showcased Azerbaijan's ancient Jewish legacy and highlighted the country's cultural diversity.

Visitors were informed about Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities. Attendees at the stand also had the chance to taste Azerbaijani sweets and local wines.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been working to strengthen their bilateral relations in various sectors, including tourism. A total of 29,093 Israeli citizens visited Azerbaijan in 2023.

An agreement on tourism cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Israel will further expand this partnership.

The agreement involves establishing ties between tourism management bodies, tourism associations, organisations, and relevant companies in both countries.

Work has also been carried out jointly with the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan to develop and improve tourist routes in the village of Krasnaya Sloboda, Guba.

