Baku, Tokyo voice intention to bolster tourism ties [PHOTO]

15 December 2022 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Japan are voicing intentions to strengthen tourism cooperation, Azernews reports.

The heads of the tourism agencies have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the tourism field.

The document emphasized the importance of strengthening friendly relations between the citizens of the two countries and expanding the relations between the tourism bodies of the two countries.

Memorandum also envisages exchanging experience, information, and promotional materials in the promotion of tourism products, as well as strengthening communication between tourism experts, supporting the mutual participation of tourism agencies and tourism service providers in international tourism exhibitions and other events, and cooperating within the framework of the World Tourism Organization.

The memorandum was signed within the framework of the Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Japan to develop mutual tourism cooperation.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev stressed that the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan from Japan is small and there are no direct flights.

Fuad Nagiyev expressed his belief that the memorandum will greatly contribute to the development of tourism ties.

He pointed out the existence of a wide tourism potential for attracting Japanese tourists to Azerbaijan.

The head of the Japanese Tourism Agency, Koichi Wada, expressed his satisfaction with the fact that the Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Japan diplomatic relations.

He emphasized the importance of the signed memorandum as a new direction of development in the mutual promotion of the countries.

Within the framework of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation participated in the opening of the 7th UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism in Nara, Japan.

The forum themed "Gastronomy Tourism for People and Planet: Innovate, Empower and Preserve" focuses on the role of gastronomy tourism in promoting women empowerment and young talents, advancing cultural exchange and authenticity, enhancing the value for destinations and food producers, as well as showcasing best practices in destination branding through gastronomy tourism and supporting a Global Roadmap on Food Waste Reduction in Tourism.

Within the forum, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzada, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Creative Industries Federation Vasif Eyvazzada, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili exchanged views on the Baku Process and the World Intercultural Dialogue Forum to be held in Azerbaijan next year.

The sides brought to attention the role of tourism in ensuring peace and intercultural dialogue and partnership with the World Tourism Organization in this process.

